Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars

Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items.

Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive.

Residents in three of the homes told police that two men entered their yards, and unsuccessfully tried to break into their houses just after 3 a.m.

Residents in the other two homes said the burglars succeeded, and took some of their belongings. Police did not share details about what items were stolen or what their monetary value might be.

According to police, one of the two suspected burglars was last seen "wearing all black clothing, a red baseball cap, and a dark neck gaiter/face mask," while the other was "wearing black pants, green sweatshirt, red baseball cap, and white neck gaiter/face mask."

Police ask that anyone with information call the Simi Valley Police Department Detective Tip Line at (805) 583-6984.