It's California Clean Air Day. To Celebrate, All Metro Train and Bus Rides Are Free

If you want another reason to save on the sky-high gas prices in Southern California right now, Metro is offering free rides on all trains and buses all day long on Wednesday.

California Clean Air Day, when all state residents are asked to give their vehicles a break and find a cleaner way to get around town, is Oct. 5.

Foot traffic started picking up at the Pasadena Metro station around 5:30 a.m., with passengers in for a fun surprise when they found out they had earned them a few free rides.

California Clean Air Day was introduced five years ago, and it's meant to encourage commuters -- and everyone else -- to improve the overall health of the community by reducing all of the toxins that go into the air when cars are used.

People can ride Metro trains and buses for zero charge this Wednesday in celebration, or use Metro's Bike Share program with free 1-Ride fares, using the promo code 100522.

More information about the annual effort to improve California air quality can be found by clicking here.