Basketball

Austin Reaves credits brother for pushing him on path to 2024 Paris Olympics

The Lakers shooting guard said he always had to put in extra work to get to the top of his game, and his brother helped nudge him on his way.

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is excited to bring his underdog story to the world stage.

Reaves, who joined the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, has since become a respected NBA player who can compete with the world's best.

Reaves first played with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup where Germany took home its first-ever title and the Americans fell short of the medal podium. The shooting guard hopes to build off that experience and bring home another gold medal for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reaves said while he's now at the top of the game, the path to success was not always clear. He had the talent to excel in basketball during his adolescence, but to make it to the professional level he occupies today, he said he needed to push himself past daily struggles and always put in extra work.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And no one drove that mindset home more than his brother, Spencer.

"There were probably times in the seventh grade where he would drag me out and take me to the gym," Reaves recollected.

"And I'm yelling the whole time that 'I don't want to go! I don't want to go!'"

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 paris olympics Jan 29

Artistic swimmers hope to make a splash at Paris Olympics

gymnastics 30 mins ago

Michelle Dusserre Farrell, the youngest member of 1984 US gymnastics team, reflects on Olympic idol's first perfect 10

"You know, he's definitely talked me off the ledge a few times," Reaves continued. "If I had to give appreciation to mostly to someone it would be him just for, you know, paving that path for me."

This article tagged under:

Basketball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us