2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Here's what to know about 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games with more sports competing than in Paris.

By Mia Cortés Castro

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Paris Olympics wind down, Los Angeles braces for 2028 when the city will be in the spotlight with the international sporting community gathering once again.

When are LA Olympics happening?

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The LA28 opening ceremony will take place on July 14, 2028 while the Paralympic opening ceremony will happen on August 15, 2024. 

The Olympics will run from July 14 to July 30, while the Paralympic Games will run from August 22 to September 3. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This will be the third time LA is the host of the Olympics, but the first time the city welcomes the Paralympics.

“LA is an ambitious city of endless possibilities and the Games will reflect our community,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “Los Angeles will provide the perfect backdrop to host the biggest cultural, sporting and entertainment event in the world."

Where will LA28 games take place?

The city will use over 80 existing venues to host the 50+ sports being competed in the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, hosting over 15,000 competing athletes. LA28 will mark the first time that no new venues will be built to host the Olympics.

SoFi stadium will also serve as the host for the opening ceremony. Because SoFi will also host swimming as well as track and field competitions, LA28 will flip the usual order of events, with track and field competing first to allow for time to set up the pool.

Olympics Jun 21

Images: See venues planned for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Olympics Jul 12

LA28 confirms more venues in LA, Carson and Long Beach for 2028 Olympics

Anything new for Los Angeles?

Besides the 40 sports competing in the Paris Olympics, the Los Angeles Olympics will incorporate six new sports. 

Two sports will be making their Olympic debut — flag football and squash. 

The other four sports — baseball, softball, lacrosse and cricket — will be returning to the Olympics after a brief hiatus.

After hosting the Games in 1932, the Olympics came back to LA in 1984. The 1984 Olympics were a particularly successful year for Team USA, ranking first place overall with 174 medals, 83 of which were gold.

This article tagged under:

2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us