Watch for these nods to Los Angeles during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Los Angeles will be present Friday during a first-of-its-kind Olympics Opening Ceremony on the picturesque Seine River in Paris.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. PT. It will feature a boat parade on the river and past world-famous landmarks.

Watch Live: Opening Ceremony

Almost 100 boats will carry an estimated 10,500 Olympic athletes, many from Southern California, along a 3.7-mile route. The parade will start at the Austerlitz Bridge and pass the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, Louvre art gallery and some Olympic venues, including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Along the way, watch for these nods to the 2028 Olympics host, the city of Los Angeles and Southern California.

This page will be updated during the ceremony.

A white coat fit for a king.



👑 LeBron gets ready for his @TeamUSA Flag Bearer duties. pic.twitter.com/Xaii47A8wD — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 26, 2024

LeBron James is the U.S. flag bearer

Lakers star LeBron James was selected in a vote of U.S. Olympic team members to carrying U.S. flag during the Opening Ceremony.

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement Monday following the announcement he would be a flag bearer. For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment."

James is the third basketball player and first men's player to be a U.S. flag bearer. The Paris Olympics are the 39-year-old James' fourth Olympics. He was part of the gold medal-winning U.S. men's basketball teams in 2008 and 2012 and the bronze medal-winning team in 2004.

Snoooooop 🙌

The Torch is in safe hands 👀

-

Palalalala, mais qui voilà ? 👀

La Flamme est entre de bonnes mains.



Suivez l’étape du jour en direct sur @FranceTV : https://t.co/TWcSUAw0vu#Paris2024 @SnoopDogg @Olympics @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA

📹 Paris 2024 pic.twitter.com/v6l2nhNI4T — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024

Snoop Dogg passes the torch

Even before the lighting of the cauldron, the Paris Olympics were already lit when Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch in one of the final relay legs before the Opening Ceremony.

Snoop's leg went through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. Of course, the hip-hop star from Long Beach stopped to dance along the way.

LA Mayor Bass joins the official U.S. delegation

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will walk with Mayor Mathieu Hanotin of Saint-Denis, France on one of the final legs of the Olympic torch relay Friday. She is part of the official U.S. delegation with Los Angele set to host the 2028 Olympics, marking the third time in the city's history.

Bass arrived in Paris late Thursday morning with first lady Jill Biden and other members of the presidential delegation, which also includes Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California. Bass will be in Paris through Sunday then return Aug. 7-12 to continue meetings to prepare to host the 2028 Games.

Lighting of the flame at LA Memorial Coliseum

The Olympic torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was lit in honor of the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The stadium was a centerpiece of the 1932 and 1984 Olympics.

“We wish the athletes success and can’t wait to see everyone here in 4 years,” a post on the Coliseum’s Instagram account said. "Today, on the eve of the Paris Olympic Games, from the stadium that hosted the 1932 & 1984 Summer Games, we light the torch for Team USA and all athletes worldwide. We wish the athletes success and can’t wait to see everyone here in 4 years! #LA28"

''I have asked everyone at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics to please show their support for the Refugee Olympic Team. Now, I ask all of you! Please share your heart and support the team.''



Thank you, Michelle Yeoh 🫶#RefugeeOlympicTeam #Forthe100Million… pic.twitter.com/6GdCq8lBuX — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

Actress Michelle Yeoh shouts out the Refugee Olympic Team

Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh pledged her support for the Refugee Olympic Team ahead of the Opening Ceremony. The 2023 Oscar winner for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a member of the International Olympic Committee. The team will represent more than 100 million displaced people. It includes 36 athletes from 11 different countries who will compete across 12 sports.