After taking a break from track and field, MIchael Norman of Murrieta is one step closer to showing the world that he’s back stronger and better than ever.

After the two-time Olympian finished the men’s 400m semi-final with 44.26, Norman admitted that he could have done better.

“I didn’t run the best race. I’ll probably get yelled at by my coach,” Norman said after the semi-final race, pledging Wednesday’s final race will bring the best side of his athleticism.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I’m going to run the race better. The results will be different.”

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Michael Norman of Team United States competes in the Men's 400m Semi-Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Another thing that’s different about Norman, who took a year-long break from the sport for mental health after failing to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is approaching the competition with a renewed sense of appreciation and gratitude.

“(I’m) finding enjoyment in the sport. Every moment that I’m out here, I’m enjoying everything,” Norman said. “I’m enjoying my time running at the packed stadium with 70,000 people. I’m enjoying repping the USA.”

Norman, who now lives in Los Angeles after graduating from USC, had said he looked forward to representing Southern California in Paris.

“I appreciate all of you guys,” Norman said after the 400m race, giving an on-camera shoutout to supporters in his home state. “ I couldn’t do it without any of you.”