Track and field star Kendall Ellis is set to compete in the 400-meter race at her second Olympic Games this summer following exciting – and chaotic – Olympic trials.

Ellis beat her own personal record in the 400-meter race back to back, first at the semi-finals for the Olympic trials on June 22, then at the finals the next day. She secured the top spot in the race, running the distance in 49.46 seconds.

“It was incredible,” said Ellis, explaining it was her first personal record in six years. “To finally hit it at such an important moment during an important year and then do it again the next day, I really one-upped myself.”

Recalling the years of training Ellis has done to beat her previous personal record, she called the accomplishment “delayed but not denied.”

Previously, Ellis won gold in the women’s 4x400 meter relay and bronze in the mixed 4x400 meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

But a personal record was not the only exciting thing Ellis experienced during the semi-final race. Just minutes before running, Ellis found herself trapped in a porta-potty, unable to get it unlocked.

“Eventually I gave up and just started banging, calling for help. Thankfully a worker nearby heard me, and both of our forces ended up jimmying the lock. And I was able to get out,” Ellis recalled. “[That] got rid of all the adrenaline and the nerves because how scary is a 400 after being stuck in a 4x4 box?”

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, Ellis will compete in an individual race at the Paris Games.

“[I’m] going in more confident, a lot more assured of myself, having the experience I had in Tokyo with success and carrying that over now to Paris,” she said.

Whether she’s competing in Paris or any other parts of the world, Ellis, who still trains at USC, said she’s grateful for the support from the university and Los Angeles communities.

“It’s so nice to be out at the practice, having people recognize you and wish you well, wishing you good luck,” the Olympian said. “[I’m] definitely carrying that with me all the way to Paris.”

Ellis’ competition in Paris is scheduled for Aug. 5.