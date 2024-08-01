Snoop Dogg gives tennis star Coco Gauff custom Olympics pin

In an Instagram reel on Monday, Snoop Dogg shared a pin he gifted Team USA tennis star Coco Gauff after she won against Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle in the second round of singles.

In the video, the hip hop icon can be seen wearing a custom shirt with a photo of the 20-year-old tennis prodigy in action.

The pin featured the rapper in a blue tracksuit, blowing out smoke in the shape of the Olympic rings symbol.

“Hey, Mr. Snoop, thank you for this pin,” Gauff said in response. “This is the best pin that I've ever gotten.”

Snoop Dogg, a special correspondent for NBC Olympics, has been bringing energy to the games in multiple viral moments, from sharing a dance with the US women’s gymnastics team to walking the stage as a torchbearer.

To show his support for Team USA, the rapper has also been donning a variety of eccentric USA-dazzled outfits, also wearing a custom Simone Biles T-shirt, in addition to an American flag headscarf.