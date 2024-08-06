As California produces more Olympic athletes than any other states in the United States, the U.S. women’s water polo team is as golden as the Southern California sun.

With 11 of the 13 athletes and their coaches being California natives, they are determined to bring home a fourth straight gold medal as Team USA is set to face Australia in a semifinal match on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Kaleigh Gilchrist, Ashleigh Johnson, Emily Ausmus, Maddie Musselman, Rachel Fattal, Tara Prentice, Jenna Flynn, Jordan Raney, Maggie Steffens, Amanda Longan, Ryann Neushul, Jovana Sekulic and Jewel Roemer pose for photos after USA Water Polo announced the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Water Polo Team roster at Republique on May 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kaelin Mendez/Getty Images)

The mix of six seasoned Olympians and seven Olympic rookies will be the secret weapon in Paris, Maggie Steffens, the team captain, said.

“I think that the recipe we have (with) some youth and first-timers — it brings a lot of new perspective, that passion, that heart, that drive.” Steffens, who is making her fourth Olympic appearance in Paris, said before leaving for France. “We are not here to be Olympians. We’re here to be Olympic champions.”

The rookies, who had shared dance videos on social media in between training, are adding fire and fun to the team, said 18-year-old Emily Ausmus, who is joining Team USA women’s water polo team as the youngest member.

“It's such a great connection that all of us have,” Ausmus, the Riverside native, who deferred her first year at USC to train for the Paris Olympics.”

The team could be making history as no water polo team has ever stood on top of the podium in four Olympic Games.

While breaking a record may be a lot of pressure, Adam Krikorian, the head coach, believes in his athlete’s ability to shine amid challenges

“They play their best actually when the lights are on, when things are tough, when there is actually a little bit more pressure,” Krikorian said.