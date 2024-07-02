626 Night Market returns to Arcadia with a bevy of incredible bites

What to Know 626 Night Market

The appetizing evening affair, which features dozens of delicious food booths, will visit Santa Anita Park in Arcadia over four 2024 weekends, starting with July 7-9

$5 presale; $6 on the day of the event; children ages 3 and under are admitted free; parking is free

The whole concept of "night" when the days are especially long, and the fading glow of our nearest star lingers on and on and on, becomes something rather special.

The nights of wintertime are, well, night-ier, but summer twilights are full of soft sparkle and warm promise.

It's just around now that some of Southern California's classic outdoor evening festivities begin to shine.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And 626 Night Market is at the flavorful forefront of these events, offering revelers the opportunity to stroll a palate-pleasing pop-up full of a variety of great eats.

Inspired by the bustling and beloved night markets found throughout Asia, 626 Night Market can now be found in four spots, including Arcadia, Orange County, San Diego, and the Bay Area.

But the San Gabriel Valley was the popular happening's launchpad, and it will return to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia from July 5-7. This is the first of four 2024 weekends, with the final weekend happening in late August and early September.

We were going to note that the weekends are non-consecutive, but that's only partially true: The next Arcadia-based 626 will happen almost immediately, from July 12-14.

Aug. 23-25 will follow, and then, to wrap it up, Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

What can you expect once you're there? So many fabulous foods, from ramen to rice bowls to churros to gyoza to boba.



Over 300 vendors are expected, with oodles of food choices, shopping, arts, and crafts; games, too, are part of the after-sundown fun.

Admission is $5 ahead of time and $6 at the event; eats and drinks are extra.