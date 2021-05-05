7 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Will Still Impress

If you're not much of a planner or Mother's Day just snuck up on you, don't fret.

There's still time to get your mom a thoughtful gift that she'll truly enjoy!

From the practical to the decadent, you can't miss with one of these last-minute gifts.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

BoxFox Sweet Dreams Gift Box $190

Sleep is so important! Anything to help mom get a full night's rest will be very well received.

This curated gift box includes an ivory silk pillowcase with travel bag, silk scrunchie, CBD sleep gummies, lavender pillow spray, a Maison Louis Marie lavender candle, silver silk sleep eye mask and a keepsake box and handwritten card to tie it all together.

Select 2-day UPS at checkout to get delivery by Mother's Day.

Neato D8 Robot Vacuum $699.99

This robot vacuum is D-shaped, allowing it to reach those nooks and crannies in corners and along walls that other robot vacuums can't reach.

Whether your mom has carpet, hardwood or tile, it works on any surface in her home and traps up to 99% of allergens.

She can program it from her smartphone without ever moving from the couch! How great is that?

Order it on Amazon for $699.99 to get it before Mother's Day or get it at Best Buy for $599.99 with a later shipping date.

Ninja Air Fryer $99.99

Move over crock-pots! Air fryers are the latest must-have kitchen appliance.

For many moms, cooking is a definite pain point. Anything you can do to make her life easier will be met with a warm hug and hopefully, a home-cooked meal!

So really, this is a gift for yourself too.

Normally $129.99, this is on sale for $30 cheaper. This particular model has a 4 quart capacity, 4 functions and 1 basket. It also comes with a 20 recipe inspiration guide.

Order on Amazon prime for free overnight shipping, depending on location.

Sprinkles Cupcakes $56

If you're celebrating with family in person this year, you can pick up a dozen cupcakes at your local Sprinkle's bakery to give mom a delicious treat.

Their limited edition yellow box comes with 3 dark chocolate daisies, 3 vanilla pink that say "I <3 U," 3 salty caramel daisies and 3 red velvet that spell out "MOM."

The best part about cupcakes? Mom doesn't have to serve individual slices. It's the little things.

Order online for local delivery or pick up.

Mother's Day Mixer Wine Flight $85

I would be remiss if I didn't include wine!

This California wine mixer flight from In Good Taste comes with an assortment of 8 tasting bottles, allowing her to taste her way along the California coast.

Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rosé, Pinot Noir, Syrah, a California Red and two Cabernet Sauvignons complete the wine flight.

As if the wine alone wasn't enough, this gift set comes with a heart-shaped lavender bath bomb, Mother Tucker's almond crunch toffee and a GlamGlow Brightmud dual exfoliation treatment.

May 5th is the last day for guaranteed shipping by Mother's Day when you select express shipping at checkout. Note that the 2-day express shipping is an additional $25.

Lenox Butterfly Meadow Tea Kettle $49.99

This baby blue tea kettle adorned with butterflies will be a beautiful addition to her kitchen.

Made of enamel and stainless steel, it's sure to last her for many cups of tea to come.

Order on Amazon prime for free 2-day delivery where available.

GroupGreeting Card $4.99

If you've really left it until the 11th hour or you have siblings across the country (or the world) that want to get in on a joint card, check out GroupGreeting.

Like the name suggests, this service makes it easy to send a group card. Because it's digital, you can have multiple people sign it and don't have to worry about things like running out of space.

Gather as many signatures as you’d like by simply sharing a link. They can sign it by email or text! Super convenient.

You can personalize messages with family photos, GIFs, inside jokes, etc.