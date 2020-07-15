A Beloved Valley Drive-In Makes Its Movie-Big Return

What to Know $15 per person or $50 per car ("Price includes everyone that fits in your vehicle")

Aug. 13-16

"The Sandlot," "Grease," "Jurassic Park," and "La Bamba"

It's difficult nowadays to read an article that includes the words "drive-in theater" but doesn't also include the word "resurgence."

For sure, outdoor cinemas, the ones created for car-based entertainment enjoyment, are absolutely having a moment in the summer of 2020, due to the coronavirus closures.

But there are a few cool contenders in the film-loving field that aren't part of the resurgence of the drive-in; rather, they began their surges a few years back, meaning they were well ahead of this particular curve.

One of the titans of that grouping? It's The San Fernando Valley Drive-In Theatre, which returns in August 2020.

It's year #4 for the popular event, which has become known for showing blockbusters, made-in-the-SFV flicks, and Halloween-themed favorites when fall begins.

Tickets are on sale for the line-up, which features the following four time-tested gems: "The Sandlot" starts the warm-weather run off on Aug. 13, "Grease" is the word on Aug. 14, "Jurassic Park" rrawrs on Aug. 15, and "La Bamba," which has strong Valley cred, rounds it all out on Aug. 16.

Keep in mind, if you've attended past versions of this happening, that there's a new location. It's Westfield Fashion Square, in Sherman Oaks, so be sure to land there well ahead of the film's nightly start time of 8:30 p.m.

It's an old-school way to savor cinema with the fam, which is heartwarming, but the heartwarming qualities of this quality enterprise are many.

My Valley Pass, which produces the event, " ... will also be raising funds to benefit partners at The Valley Relics Museum and Neon Retro Arcade, both of which have been closed for several months and have experienced hardships as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic!"

"A portion of each ticket sale will be going back to both these valley locations and we thank you for your support."

Call it a sweet way to help out a couple of seriously awesome San Fernando Valley stalwarts, all while enjoying a classic drive-in flick.

Pack the snacks, find your comfiest movie-watching pants, and secure your ticket before they sell out, which they do, as sure as a dinosaur stomps, guitars strum, kids play ball, and teens break out into sassy song with charming and surprising frequency.