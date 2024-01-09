A caboodle of tasty new vendors are joining Smorgasburg LA

What to Know Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA

The outdoor food market returns after a holiday hiatus on Sunday, Jan. 14; "almost a dozen" vendors, including Taste of the Pacific and Rice Gang, are part of the line-up

Free entry; dogs are not allowed

Returning from a holiday-centered hiatus to school or the office or a favorite place you love to frequent? Chances are you are debuting a playful pair of recently opened socks, a start-again hair color, or something else that reveals you're ready to begin the fresh year in a fresh way.

But it isn't just humans that love kicking off a new calendar in a novel fashion: Some of our most beloved businesses, events, and happenings also put on an updated look or mix in a few contemporary touches.

Take Smorgasburg LA, the colossal DTLA food market. It regularly unfurls at ROW DTLA, almost every Sunday, but the holidays give the organizers and vendors a much-deserved hiatus.

When that break concludes, and the market returns in the middle of January, it usually does so with the unveiling of new offerings.

And almost a dozen new food pros will join the already capacious group of vendors — over 70 in all — on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Taste of the Pacific is part of this glad-to-meet-you group, and Rice Gang, too. Battambong BBQ and House of Empanadas are among the other tempting Smorgasburg LA newbies ready to give 2024 lots of fun and flavor.

The whole luscious list of soon-to-join eateries can be found here.

Entry, as always, is free, and kids are welcome. Shopping, of the non-cuisine variety, is part of the scene, and micheladas from I Love Micheladas? Always a sippable Smorgasburg LA staple.

Dogs aren't permitted, so be sure to tell your pups you'll only be gone for a bit, however long it takes to try new rice dishes, new empanadas, and a whole realm of Smorgasburg-y bites, but long-loved and just-unveiled.