A Coconut Cream Pie Eating Contest, Created for Corgis, Will Make April More Adorable

What to Know Corgi Beach Day on Saturday, April 1

Free; Huntington Beach

The schedule for the event was just unveiled, with costume contests, Corgi Musical Chairs, and a pie-eating showdown on the line-up

National Pi Day, which we celebrated on March 14, brimmed with luscious dessert pies, saucy slices of pizza, and a few lovely dining deals priced at, you guessed it, $3.14.

But sometimes a pie story rolls into view that has nothing to do with saving money, human-focused restaurant specials, or the mathematical constant, which begins 3.14 (hence its starring role on 3/14).

And such a tail, er, tale is capturing the attention of canine fans around Southern California as we trot into the middle of March: The popular Corgi Beach Day, which draws hundreds of Corgis, and Corgi-obsessed humans, to Huntington Beach, will again stage a super-adorable, super-messy pie-eating contest.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This showdown is for the pups, of course, and the goodie that is set to sweetly star at the April 1 festival?

It's Coconut Cream Pie, which you know and we know and every dog fan knows will get all over the cute snouts of the participating Corgis.

The gleeful notion of observing this high-spirited competition, the sort of whimsy that will send whipped cream flying in all directions, is putting some pup in our step now that Pi Day 2023 has concluded.

But the team behind Corgi Beach Day, a sizable meet-up that has made headlines in California and at the national level, revealed some of the other upcoming activities, too, in addition to the pie-eating contest.

The Fetch Fanatic Contest, the Fluffiest Corgi Contest, and a costume contest are on the dogly docket.

Oh yes, and the search for the Best Momo, which every Corgi enthusiast knows involves admiring a hound's handsome hindquarters.

For the full list of 2023 happenings, trot by the Corgi Beach Day site now. There's nothing you really need to do ahead of attending on April 1, beyond putting your pooch's costume together (if she'll be wearing one) and tickets to the free event? They aren't required.

Something that's as sweet as Coconut Cream Pie?

Non-Corgi canines, or "honorary Corgis," if you prefer, are invited. But they'll surely be adorably outnumbered, as some 1,200 Corgis are expected to attend.