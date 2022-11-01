A Día de los Muertos Experience Opens at a Hollywood El Pollo Loco

What to Know El Pollo Loco at 5319 Sunset Boulevard

Free to see; Nov. 1 and 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The restaurant will transform into an "immersive themed experience"

Food is such a central part of Día de los Muertos celebrations, from placing a loved one's favorite dish on an altar near some framed photographs, to staging a special supper in memory of friends now gone, to the pan de Muerto that brings comfort and flavor to so many early November meals.

It makes stirring sense, then, to have a detail-filled Muertos-themed installation inside a restaurant, where people gather, dine, and connect, timeless acts that weave through the holiday observances.

The El Pollo Loco location at 5319 Sunset Boulevard is unveiling a two-night "immersive experience" that will whisk guests to Mictlan, "the place our ancestors believed they would rest until they could return home to visit their family."

Large flower designs, papel picado, warm lights that give a soft glow, and evocative imagery that speaks to the ethereal are all present in the installation, which will be on view on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 8 o'clock.

It's free to see.

Be sure, if you visit, to make time to step outside the restaurant, where a brand-new mural by Los Angeles-based artist Sam Flores is on view.