A fanciful Disneyland parade returns in early February, with magic and music in tow

What to Know The "Magic Happens" parade returns to Disneyland Park for a limited time beginning Feb. 2, 2024

Moana, Miguel, and other favorite characters from Disney and Pixar films appear in the spirited parade

Other limited spectaculars will return in the winter and spring, including "Mickey's Mix Magic" and "Wondrous Journeys"

We do love that February is an especially festive time of year, even though it still has plenty of winter-style moments, with cooler days and bundle-up nights.

But Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day, and the fact that evenings suddenly seem brighter, almost overnight, lends the second month a sweetly celebratory feel. It's almost like the spirit of summer is making a cameo months before actually arriving.

It's an ideal time to launch upbeat events, or, in the case of "Magic Happens," the snazzy Disneyland Park parade, bring back those beloved happenings that proved popular in the past.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And this plucky procession meets just that criteria: First unveiled in early 2020, the parade returned for another engagement in February 2023.

Now February seems to be the month for this merry Main-Street-tacular: It'll dance again through the heart of The Happiest Place on Earth, beginning Feb. 2, 2024.

Moana, Miguel, Anna, and Elsa are just a few of the iconic characters seen in the sprightly parade, along with Mickey and Minnie.

Disneyland Resort made the magical announcement on Dec. 21, the first day of winter, in a reminder that even wintertime has its whimsies at the Anaheim destination.

But "Magic Happens" isn't the only early-in-2024 treat on the Disneyland Resort calendar: "Mickey's Mix Magic," the nighttime show that swirls with eye-catching, super-innovative projections, begins the day after the holidays wrap at the resort — so Jan. 8 — while "Wondrous Journeys," a springtime spectacular, will shimmer, with fireworks, from March 22 through April 14, 2024.

"Mickey's Mix Magic" is also a limited-time event, running from Jan. 8 through March 21 and again from April 15 to 25.

"Wondrous Journeys" nighttime spectacular returns to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., March 22-April 14, 2024, for a special, limited presentation. Originally created as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, it features nods to Walt Disney Animation Studios films over the past century. "Wondrous Journeys" turns Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of "it's a small world" and the Rivers of America into an artist's canvas with lighting effects, customized projections and more. "Wondrous Journeys" goes even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)