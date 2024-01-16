A first for the Bob Baker Marionette Theater: Screening vintage films during shows

What to Know "Magic Strings" at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park

Jan. 20 through April 7, 2024

$25; children 2 and under admitted free

When you've been prancing, dancing, and entertaining generations of Southern Californians for decades, you might begin to wonder if novel moments and new horizons will ever begin to evaporate.

But the Bob Baker Marionette Theater has always been at the lively leading edge of family entertainment, exploring fresh routes of fun, humor, music, and delight, the sort of on-stage shenanigans that never fail to delight audience members of all ages.

Now something novel is prancing into the Highland Park venue, and it is swirling around a '70s-era classic: It's "Magic Strings," to be specific, a spunky extravaganza that debuted in 1970.

It's a show that is returning for a lengthy 2024 engagement, beginning on Jan. 20, but something fantastical will be woven through the spritely acts: Archival footage, a first for the celebrated puppet theater.

Theater guests will enjoy "multi-screen archival footage of Bob Baker from interviews, demonstrations, and more, revealing to the audience the true magic of marionettes," shares the troupe.

"As the puppeteers' moves invite spectators to become participants in the magic, the emotional tie of puppetry, art, and the Theater's history combine to reveal an unforgettable, immersive experience that brings BBMT's legacy into the present day and beyond."

Call it a real past-meets-present sort of presentation, with lots of pathos, poignant moments, and the playful spirit that's synonymous with the marionette-filled wonderland.

Adding to the inventive ebullience of "Magic Strings"?

Several puppets, fanciful figures unseen by audiences for decades, will return to the stage.

The theater promises the uplifting show will give puppet fans a deeper look at the history of puppetry in our country, offering educational moments in a music-sweet, marionette-merry setting.

