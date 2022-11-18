A Fondue-Fun Pop-up Is Now Bubbling in Century City

What to Know A dining experience, modeled on the Swiss chalet and après-ski scene, just debuted at the Fairmont Century Plaza

Fondue pots, holiday cocktails, and the get-snug style are some of the hallmarks of the limited-time space

$125 per person, six-person minimum

Cozy, snug, cosseted, warm, comfy, toasty: So many words can apply to the iconic après-ski experience, the sort of cocktail-cool setting that heightens winter's whimsical character with both style and flair to spare.

We don't have many après-ski settings around Southern California, for the obvious reason that the "ski" part isn't practiced around these parts (save the occasional waterskier, of course, but that splashy scene is something rather different and unique).

But the creative culinary team at the Fairmont Century Plaza isn't letting the fact that we're a snowless expanse stop their gooey and glamorous dreams. And a gooey, cheesy, chocolate-luscious fondue experience, with all the coziness we seek when evenings cool down, is the result.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The mid-century landmark's new Swiss chalet après-ski experience debuted on Nov. 17, and it has many of the tastes, and touchstones, you might find next to a mountain slope (though, yes, the mountains are rather distant from Century City).

A trio of wood nooks, modeled on the sorts of cozy corners you might find tucked along a chalet's deck, are the striking centerpieces of the pop-up, while fire pits, found just a few steps from the private tables, add glow.

As for the all-important, warm-the-cockles cuisine?

Guests will peruse a "... prix fixe menu of chocolate fondue, cheese fondue, and a curated selection of winter appetizers (short rib croquettes, smoked salmon on potato roesti, charcuterie + more), holiday cocktails (Espresski Martini, Eggnog of the Century) and non-alcoholic favorites."

For those dining at a firepit, the "Elevated S'mores Platter" is likely to be a top choice.

You'll want to round up all of your chalet-loving chums for this one: There's a six-person minimum for the snug tables, and the experience is $125 per person.

Traveling to the Alps?

Plenty of people dream of doing just that, it's true. And while Century City doesn't boast a sky-high peak, it does offer Southern Californians a peek at the sort of sumptuous cold-weather ways of the Swiss chalet, with opportunities to savor fondue, spirited sips, and the warmth of a wintry evening, the sort of night made for après-ski socializing.