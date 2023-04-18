Earth Day

A Free ‘Avatar' Experience Is Diving Into Hollywood Over Earth Day Weekend

Enter "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water" through a host of large-scale projections and state-of-the-art visual effects.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water

What to Know

  • "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," an immersive exhibition presented by Disney
  • Free admission, but book your entry in advance; April 22 and 23
  • Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles, 6400 Sunset Boulevard

Taking a deep dive into the otherworldly images that famously fill "Avatar: The Way of Water"?

Earth Day Weekend seems like the perfect time to do so, given the Gaia-inspired themes woven through the nature-loving Avatarverse.

These are the urgent themes that serve as calls to action for fans of the hit films, timely reminders to live gently and wisely alongside the flora and fauna all around us.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Fans of the film can ponder these environmentally inspired ideas on April 22, which is Earth Day, and April 23, thanks to a free immersive experience, presented by Disney, at Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles.

Here are some of the eco-minded images adorning the planet-conscious pop-up, but do note that you'll need to secure your complimentary ticket in advance.

The exhibition is celebrating the digital debut of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the 2022 film, a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster "Avatar," that transported Earthlings back to Pandora and the world of the Na'vi.
The exhibition combines the "groundbreaking technology of the Lighthouse's experiential art exhibits and the remarkable Oscar® award-winning visual effects of the film."
The event will head beneath the waves to visit the Metkayina Clan village.
Other experiential exhibitions at Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles have included the "Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit" and "Leonardo: The Universal Man."
Costumes and props from "Avatar: The Way of Water" will also be on display during the two-day event. Be sure to secure your free admission ahead of time through the exhibition's ticket page.

Volunteering Apr 10

Join LA Waterkeeper and Golden Road Brewing for a Cheers-Worthy LA River Cleanup

Outdoor Fun Apr 7

LA Zoo Celebrates Earth Month With a Bouquet of Educational Activities

This article tagged under:

Earth DayHollywoodfreeAvatar
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us