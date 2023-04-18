A Free ‘Avatar' Experience Is Diving Into Hollywood Over Earth Day Weekend

What to Know "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," an immersive exhibition presented by Disney

Free admission, but book your entry in advance; April 22 and 23

Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles, 6400 Sunset Boulevard

Taking a deep dive into the otherworldly images that famously fill "Avatar: The Way of Water"?

Earth Day Weekend seems like the perfect time to do so, given the Gaia-inspired themes woven through the nature-loving Avatarverse.

These are the urgent themes that serve as calls to action for fans of the hit films, timely reminders to live gently and wisely alongside the flora and fauna all around us.

Fans of the film can ponder these environmentally inspired ideas on April 22, which is Earth Day, and April 23, thanks to a free immersive experience, presented by Disney, at Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles.

Here are some of the eco-minded images adorning the planet-conscious pop-up, but do note that you'll need to secure your complimentary ticket in advance.

The exhibition is celebrating the digital debut of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the 2022 film, a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster "Avatar," that transported Earthlings back to Pandora and the world of the Na'vi.

The exhibition combines the "groundbreaking technology of the Lighthouse's experiential art exhibits and the remarkable Oscar® award-winning visual effects of the film."

The event will head beneath the waves to visit the Metkayina Clan village.

Other experiential exhibitions at Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles have included the "Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit" and "Leonardo: The Universal Man."