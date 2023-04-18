A Free ‘Avatar' Experience Is Diving Into Hollywood Over Earth Day Weekend

What to Know
- "The Art of Avatar: The Way of Water," an immersive exhibition presented by Disney
- Free admission, but book your entry in advance; April 22 and 23
- Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles, 6400 Sunset Boulevard
Taking a deep dive into the otherworldly images that famously fill "Avatar: The Way of Water"?
Earth Day Weekend seems like the perfect time to do so, given the Gaia-inspired themes woven through the nature-loving Avatarverse.
These are the urgent themes that serve as calls to action for fans of the hit films, timely reminders to live gently and wisely alongside the flora and fauna all around us.
Fans of the film can ponder these environmentally inspired ideas on April 22, which is Earth Day, and April 23, thanks to a free immersive experience, presented by Disney, at Lighthouse Artspace Los Angeles.
Here are some of the eco-minded images adorning the planet-conscious pop-up, but do note that you'll need to secure your complimentary ticket in advance.