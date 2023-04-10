Join LA Waterkeeper and Golden Road Brewing for a Cheers-Worthy LA River Cleanup

What to Know Earth Day LA River Community Cleanup

North Atwater Park; Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

Golden Road Brewing in Atwater Village will treat 21+ participants to a complimentary brew following the volunteer event (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Earth Month presents us with many meaningful ways to pitch in, clean up, and give back, but those opportunities don't always happen on Earth Day, which is April 22.

But April 22 just happens to be a Saturday in 2023, so finding a volunteer meet-up, one that involves gathering ocean-close trash or spiffying up a nature preserve should be pretty easy to do.

And if you're over 21 and you'd like a complimentary brew at the end of the event?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

You'll want to sign up for the Earth Day LA River Community Cleanup, which will take place at North Atwater Park on April 22.

LA Waterkeeper, "LA's Water Watch Dog since 1993," is partnering with Golden Road Brewing on the event, with the aim to "... help gather litter along the LA River and prevent waste from polluting our waterways."

After the morningtime event concludes?

Volunteers who are 21 and up are invited to stop by the Atwater Village craft brewery for a complimentary brew. Just make sure you're there from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to enjoy your gratis beverage.

Eager to sign up or learn more about LA Waterkeeper? Or both? Here's where you start.

There are more Earth Month events taking place at the fabled river's banks; check out some of the cleanups that the Friends of the LA River will be helming in 2023.