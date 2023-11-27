A free ‘Holidayfest!' will trot out music, shop deals, and celebratory fun in Pasadena

What to Know South Lake Avenue Holidayfest! 2023 Presented by Logix

Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.

Free; live music, costume characters, and in-store deals

South Lake Avenue comes by its convivial spirit naturally, thanks to its mid-century moxie, its popular restaurants and bars, and new spots like the bustling Erewhon Market, which opened earlier in the fall.

But when the first Saturday of December rolls into the well-known shopping district, that conviviality is maximally plussed, thanks to live music, in-store discounts, and several walk-around characters, including two iconic snowmen: Frosty and Abominable.

It doesn't snow in Pasadena — well, it hasn't for awhile, at least — but the two chilly characters will join the Cat in the Hat and The Grinch on Dec. 2, posing for photos and visiting with kids during Holidayfest!, South Lake Avenue's long-running and light-hearted celebration.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Oh yes: And it is free, too.

Other happenings, including a cavalcade of live tunes, will add to the festivities. El Santo Golpe will start the sounds off at 1 p.m., with bands like Dustbowl Revival and Twisted Gypsy, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, to follow. DJ William Reed will also keep the audio vibes aflow.

Carolers, a barbershop quartet, cookie decorating, raffles, and plenty of promotions will pop up along the way, and while a lot of uplifting action will be happening along the sidewalks and outdoor areas of South Lake Avenue, stopping by stores to find out what festive doings they have planned is also part of the Holidayfest! scene.

A scene that also includes complimentary photos with Santa Claus.

It's six sparkly hours of bustle and Lake-style liveliness, beginning at noon.

Intrigued by the businesses participating in the happy day and what promotions they have planned? The full list, which includes Float Coffee Shop and Peony Couture, is on this site.