Mondo Museum Meet-up

A Free ‘Night of Ideas’ to Fully Fill a Mondo Museum

Celebrate a "cross-cultural exchange of ideas" at this vibrant event, which will leap into the Natural History Museum, as well as 150 cities around the world.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Jessica Fichot Quartet

What to Know

  • Natural History Museum of Los Angeles
  • Jan. 31 from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
  • Free; RSVP required

Reaching across the miles, the oceans, and the far expanses of the globe, all to connect with other people in a respectful, open-of-heart, curious-of-mind manner?

People found ways to do so long before the World Wide Web webbed-up our worlds.

And while sending pen pal letters or emails or meeting in chat spaces has provided us some "face-to-face" time in recent years, nothing beats face-to-face time with actual faces.

Enter "The Night of Ideas," an understand-each-other event that pops up in places around the planet.

Dozens of cities will play a part in 2020 — 150 in all — with 65 countries represented.

In Southern California, you'll want to head for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles to join the free idea-driven extravaganza, and, of course, to also enjoy the bounty of cultural offerings that are now synonymous with this country-spanning spectacular.

The 2020 theme? Call it pure exhilaration: "Being Alive" will be the mindful, you-are-here focus.

The museum is the co-presenter of the Jan. 31, 2020 to-do, as is the Consulate General of France in Los Angeles.

On the docket?

A bounty of brain-tantalizing, spirit-lifting goings-on, including Moonlight Meditation, DJs delivering the good tunes, a performance by the Heidi Duckler Dance Company, live music from the Jessica Fichot Quartet, "mini" lectures, speed dating, and other zazzy, fun, and beyond-the-everyday doings.

You can't visit 150 cities over the course of a single evening, but you can, in a sense, find a thread to each location, and person in those locations, a connecting cord that that celebrates our similarities, our dreams, our hopes, and, indeed, our shared ideas.

