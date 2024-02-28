Halloween

A frightful pre-sale is brewing for this huge Halloween and horror convention

Midsummer Scream will be back in Long Beach with a haunting array of events and activities in late July.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Dina Belenko Photography

What to Know

  • Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center
  • July 26-28, 2024
  • The pre-sale kicks off on March 2

Half-o-Ween, the halfway-to-Halloween holiday, is still two months away, which means we have now reached One-Third-o-Ween, when a third of a year has passed since the last haunting occasion.

Nope, One-Third-o-Ween doesn't possess quite the same magical ring, but it does tell us that time is flying, and, before we know it, the majorly monstrous events of summertime will be haunting our wicked and warm weekends.

These are the eeky expos, DIY workshops, and phantom tours that rev up an early and eerie Halloween mood for Southern Californians as they get ready for fall. And the grandest of all of the ghoulish gatherings, Midsummer Scream, has been at the forefront of helping Halloween fans prep for their busiest season for several summers now.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So it makes spooky sense that "the world's largest Halloween and horror convention" will embrace One-Third-o-Ween with a special and especially spectral announcement: The pre-sale for the mondo July meet-up begins on Saturday, March 2.

Haunting the Midsummer Scream site is your best bet; further details, prices, and options will materialize there in the weeks to come.

shopping Feb 19

Tickets for the Spooky Swap Meet, a Half-o-Ween tradition, are on sale

Pasadena Feb 26

Free, festive, and full of creativity: ArtNight Pasadena is a late-winter gem

What to expect if you do ghost, er, go for it and purchase a ticket?

The convention is truly outsized in every way: Over 350 vendors are there, selling everything from tees to posters to to jewelry to home goods, while the talented teams behind the headline theme park haunts stop by to make major announcements.

Stars show up, too, to talk fright flicks, and just about every aspect of the wider eerieverse, from peculiar podcasts to monster make-up, is covered in presentations, Q&As, and sneak peeks.

And if you're looking for straight-up scares, the kind of well-themed mini mazes you might roam on Halloween night, you'll want to gingerly set foot inside the Hall of Shadows... if you dare.

And of course you do dare: It is only One-Third-o-Ween and you're already thinking about all of the Halloweenie happenings soon to come. Including Midsummer Scream, a polished and principal player on the prep-for-Halloween scene that fans look forward to, whatever time of year.

This article tagged under:

HalloweenLong BeachSpooky
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us