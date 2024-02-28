A frightful pre-sale is brewing for this huge Halloween and horror convention

What to Know Midsummer Scream at the Long Beach Convention Center

July 26-28, 2024

The pre-sale kicks off on March 2

Half-o-Ween, the halfway-to-Halloween holiday, is still two months away, which means we have now reached One-Third-o-Ween, when a third of a year has passed since the last haunting occasion.

Nope, One-Third-o-Ween doesn't possess quite the same magical ring, but it does tell us that time is flying, and, before we know it, the majorly monstrous events of summertime will be haunting our wicked and warm weekends.

These are the eeky expos, DIY workshops, and phantom tours that rev up an early and eerie Halloween mood for Southern Californians as they get ready for fall. And the grandest of all of the ghoulish gatherings, Midsummer Scream, has been at the forefront of helping Halloween fans prep for their busiest season for several summers now.

So it makes spooky sense that "the world's largest Halloween and horror convention" will embrace One-Third-o-Ween with a special and especially spectral announcement: The pre-sale for the mondo July meet-up begins on Saturday, March 2.

Haunting the Midsummer Scream site is your best bet; further details, prices, and options will materialize there in the weeks to come.

What to expect if you do ghost, er, go for it and purchase a ticket?

The convention is truly outsized in every way: Over 350 vendors are there, selling everything from tees to posters to to jewelry to home goods, while the talented teams behind the headline theme park haunts stop by to make major announcements.

Stars show up, too, to talk fright flicks, and just about every aspect of the wider eerieverse, from peculiar podcasts to monster make-up, is covered in presentations, Q&As, and sneak peeks.

And if you're looking for straight-up scares, the kind of well-themed mini mazes you might roam on Halloween night, you'll want to gingerly set foot inside the Hall of Shadows... if you dare.

And of course you do dare: It is only One-Third-o-Ween and you're already thinking about all of the Halloweenie happenings soon to come. Including Midsummer Scream, a polished and principal player on the prep-for-Halloween scene that fans look forward to, whatever time of year.