A ‘Haunted Oktoberfest' Is Materializing at the OC Boo Ha Ha

What to Know OC Boo Ha Ha: A Haunted Oktoberfest haunts the OC Fair & Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 29

$57.50 + fees in advance; $30 non-drinking ticket

21+

The concept of the "Monster Mash" is running through our heads these days, but finding mash-ups that draw together various parts of autumn-style celebrating can be a bit trickier.

But leave it to the team at Brew Ha Ha Productions, the people behind some of the craftiest brew bashes around Orange County, to do a mash-up that fêtes both the hallmarks of Oktoberfest and Halloween.

It's called the OC Boo Ha Ha, a craft brew celebration created for guests ages 21 and over.

The place for this "Haunted Oktoberfest"? It's the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The time? Don your favorite frightful get-up (your outfit should be "tasteful" says the event team) and be there on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29.

The hops-inspired happening? Craft breweries and cider-making pros from around the region, including Asylum Brewing in Anaheim, Julian Hard Cider, and Golden Road Brewing.

And on the stage? Berlin is the headliner, sweet, and The Mismiths will entertain the costumed revelers, too.

Just be sure to invite your designated driver along for the fun — that advance ticket is $30, plus a fee — and read up on all you need to know, including what items you can show with and what should stay home.