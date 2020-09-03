A Jack O'Lantern Drive-Thru Will Shimmer in Woodland Hills

What to Know Oct. 9-31

6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills

$70 per vehicle

Driving down a neighborhood street and suddenly spying an extra-eerie, super-tricked-out yard haunt?

It can make you come to a halt, or at least a very slow roll. For seeing the staples of the spookiest season outside your windshield provides a nostalgic thrill, one that only lasts for a few fall weeks each year.

But what if the spirit of a great yard haunt could last longer? And also be helmed by a professional team of world creators, people who regularly create immersive wonders for the movie industry?

That's going to frightfully flourish in Woodland Hills, through much of October 2020, thanks to the flickerful Hauntoween LA.

The in-car drive-thru experience has been created for families, as evidenced by the fun fact that every car will depart with their own pumpkin in tow.

A tunnel of glowing jack o'lanterns (count 'em up: There are over 1,000), "Scenic Paths" that feature "mini-maze routes," and a "re-imagined trick or treating experience" involving costume-rocking, mask-wearing actors (and socially distanced poles, too) are all on the docket.

Experiential Supply is the group behind this 2020 take on the hauntingest time of the year.

"Our kids are facing so many challenges right now, and we didn't want the pandemic to ruin Halloween! We decided to create something relevant and exciting that could bring the whole L.A. community together," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith.

"I'm personally invested -- one of my daughters will turn five on Halloween, and I want her birthday to be special!"

You can read about safety protocols and social distancing measures on the Hauntoween LA site, as well as what else you'll see at the pop-up spin on a traditional pumpkin patch, right here.