A Mega Book Fair's Next Chapter: a Virtual Celebration

The California International Antiquarian Book Fair will host a major online event, one filled with browsing, cool finds, and lit-tastic programs, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • March 4-6, 2021
  • Free to join, but do register ahead of time
  • Rare children's books, manuscripts, literary programming, more

Page by page, letter by letter, all of those beautiful covers, all in a row.

Our author-strong, story-mad region happens to host as many literary events as there are words on a book flap, or seemingly so. And one of the biggest of the bunch, if you're talking in terms of events, dealers, rare finds, and memorable moments?

It has to be the California International Antiquarian Book Fair, which is presented by the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers.

The fair is an ultimate must-stop, must-shop for people who are passionate for hard-to-find books, books with interesting back stories, and volumes that have a distinctly vintage vibe.

Good news: The whole word-wonderful spectacular is going forward in 2021, but rather than strolling by book-packed booth after book-packed booth, you'll enjoy all of the spine time online.

Prepare to happily wade into a "... rich selection of manuscripts, early American and European literature, modern first editions, children's books, maps and autographs," during the March 4-6 fair, "... as well as antiquarian books on history, science, law, architecture, cooking, wine, and a wide range of other topics."

Registering? Definitely do so beforehand. You can, right here, and again this is free to join.

But perhaps have some funds on hand for the moment you've finally see that tale-filled tome you remember from your childhood, the one you've been seeking for decades?

Surprises do happen at this fair, and finds galore. Connect with your lit-loving side, all while staying home, over the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of March 2021.

