A purrfect start to 2024: The Cat Art Show will mark a milestone in Playa Vista

Or should we say a meow-lstone? The cute 'n creative event will celebrate 10 years with a new exhibit.

What to Know Cat Art Show: The 10th Anniversary

Jan. 19-21 at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista

Free, but you'll need to reserve a ticket in advance; 10% of sales will be donated to the Wallis Annenberg Extraordinary Pet Fund

How best to honor an important occasion that has a distinctly feline feel?

Perhaps, if you were paying homage to your cat's first decade, you might bake her a special treat, buy her a toy, or find a few unbreakable items she can happily knock off a shelf, over and over (an activity that all cats do seem to adore).

But if you're spotlighting a cultural gem, an art show that keeps cats in fun focus, you'll want to think a bit bigger.

And the Cat Art Show is doing just that over three days in January. "Cat Art Show: The 10th Anniversary" will spotlight "50+ works by 50 renowned and emerging artists," cat-loving creatives who know how to movingly put their feelings, and felines, to canvas.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is the place and the price to enter the exhibition area? It's free but you'll need to reserve a ticket before swing by the Playa Vista animal center.

And for sure: While the show is purring from Jan. 19 through 21, the ticket you reserve will be good for the day you reserve it, and not the entire weekend.

And here's something as lovely as a kitten curled up in a soft blanket: "All works are for sale," assures the site, and The Wallis Annenberg Extraordinary Pet Fund is the beneficiary. (The fund will receive 10% of all sales, an easy figure to remember, as this is a 10th anniversary show.)

CatCon, that merry summertime cat-tacular, is behind The Cat Art Show, while Liquid Death is the sponsor.

And the chance to fall in love with a real cat or kitten while there? It could happen: Adoptions will be happening through the adorable exhibit's run.