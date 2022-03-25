A Queenly ‘Bridgerton Experience' Opens in LA

What to Know The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Millennium Biltmore Hotel

18 and older; tickets start at $56

Looking glasses aren't really made for stepping through, as much as we'd like to fly away to a fantastical, wholly different setting than our own.

And the same might be said for our modern-day screens, those rectangular portals that allow us to observe a dazzling assortment of places, times, and situations unlike our own.

But we still long to slip through our screens, especially when a romantic world is especially fetching, funny, fashionable, and fabulous. Those are just a few of the feelings that fans have felt over "Bridgerton," the Netflix phenomenon that debuted at the end of 2020.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced series, which sprung from the Julia Quinn novels with all sorts of elegant fripperies, layered nuances, and Regency-era mores in tow, was created by Chris Van Dusen.

But entering a television series, or even finding its vivacious vibe in real life, isn't possible, for the most part. Unless, of course, a full-scale, ultra-fanciful happening flowers on this side of the screen, an event that takes its creative cues from the fictional universe we adore.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

"The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" has done just that. The multi-week happening, which is now quite literally holding court at the Millennium Biltmore in DTLA, is all about the joy, music, and art seen in the grand homes and royal halls of the series.

Oh yes: And all of the beautiful clothes, too, from frockcoats to glittery gowns.

Do you need to own a cravat or silk stockings to attend?

Wethinks not, but dressing up is part of the sumptuous scene. It's an atmospheric event that includes "... acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, delicious cocktails, and much more," with the tunes from the show adding a transportive, time-travel-y element.

Because while it may be 2022 outside the hotel, life will take a distinctive and delightful turn for 1813 once you slip inside the soirée.

Tickets? They start at $56. Attending the ball? Guests should be age 18 and older, and if you'd like to quaff spirited beverages, you'll need to be 21+ (and present identification).

The final date of this swan-about spectacular, a sparkly feast for the senses?

Like the brilliant blossoms of May, the "Bridgerton"-inspired experience must float away, on a spring breeze, just under two months after it begins.

But be not blue, lovers of love stories, family drama, and sweet entanglements: Season 2 of "Bridgerton" debuts on Netflix on March 25, 2022.