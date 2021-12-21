A Rescued Sea Otter Pup Finds a New Home at the Aquarium

Nurseries, at least from the fables and tales we heard when we were young, are full of games, and toys, and a host of colorful, diverting delights.

But animal nurseries, specifically those created to help abandoned critters, have different components. Take the one at the Aquarium of the Pacific, specifically the nursery that serves the Southern Sea Otter.

It includes everything a young otter would need to thrive, including "round-the-clock care," nourishing food, and the attention and guidance of a female otter, a supportive surrogate to the baby.

A fourteen-week-old otter, recently found orphaned near Pismo Beach, is now under such attentive at the Long Beach-based aquarium. New photographs reveal the sweetness of this little tyke, an adorable animal that is set to join the aquarium's famous otter habitat on Dec. 28, 2021.