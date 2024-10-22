Holidays

A seriously colossal Christmas tree just rolled into town

The sizable specimen is dubbed "The World's Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree."

By Alysia Gray Painter

Citadel Outlets

What to Know

  • The Citadel Outlets is the seasonal home of "The World's Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree"
  • The 2024 tree rolled into the DTLA-close shopping center in the early morning hours of Oct. 21
  • The tree is a 115-foot white fir hailing from the Mount Shasta region
  • Join the free tree-lighting ceremony Nov. 9; music performances and other seasonal details up the merriment

We're not sure if Santa Claus is a morning, afternoon, or a night person, but we'll wager that the Jolly Old Elf stays pretty perky pretty much throughout the day.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After all, he has to set out on his overnight around-the-world journey each year, and completing it, in record time, is something he aces annually.

So we weren't surprised to spy the North Pole denizen near dawn on Oct. 21 at the Citadel Outlets, which, yes, is a good way from his icy home base (he does have magical reindeer to zip him around, do remember).

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Mr. Claus was on ho-ho-hand to welcome the shopping destination's superstar shrubbery, a holiday staple that is billed as "The World's Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree."

The white fir, which stands at 115 feet, hails from California — specifically, the Mount Shasta region — and a grand tree lighting will take festive place Nov. 9.

The spirited ceremony is free to attend and, as always, there shall be merry musical performances and other jovial touches.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Animals and Wildlife Oct 18

P-22 Day, a free festival, honors our region's amazing urban wildlife

Halloween Oct 18

Here's what the Teal Pumpkin Project is and why it matters

As for how many ornaments are needed to cover such a colossal Christmas tree?

There will be 10,000 in all — that number covers both bows and ornaments — and 18,000 lights.

And yes: The top of the tree, along with the destination's huge red bow, another tradition, can be spied from far along the 5 Freeway throughout the holiday season.

Young trees have been planted in the place left empty by the Christmas tree in years gone by, another tradition surrounding what is surely one of the most sparkly symbols of the Southern California yuletide season.

Christmas makes an October arrival at the Citadel Outlets.
The free tree lighting is Nov. 9; the mega fir will be on view throughout the holiday season.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us