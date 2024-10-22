A seriously colossal Christmas tree just rolled into town

What to Know The Citadel Outlets is the seasonal home of "The World's Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree"

The 2024 tree rolled into the DTLA-close shopping center in the early morning hours of Oct. 21

The tree is a 115-foot white fir hailing from the Mount Shasta region

Join the free tree-lighting ceremony Nov. 9; music performances and other seasonal details up the merriment

We're not sure if Santa Claus is a morning, afternoon, or a night person, but we'll wager that the Jolly Old Elf stays pretty perky pretty much throughout the day.

After all, he has to set out on his overnight around-the-world journey each year, and completing it, in record time, is something he aces annually.

So we weren't surprised to spy the North Pole denizen near dawn on Oct. 21 at the Citadel Outlets, which, yes, is a good way from his icy home base (he does have magical reindeer to zip him around, do remember).

Mr. Claus was on ho-ho-hand to welcome the shopping destination's superstar shrubbery, a holiday staple that is billed as "The World's Tallest Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree."

The white fir, which stands at 115 feet, hails from California — specifically, the Mount Shasta region — and a grand tree lighting will take festive place Nov. 9.

The spirited ceremony is free to attend and, as always, there shall be merry musical performances and other jovial touches.

As for how many ornaments are needed to cover such a colossal Christmas tree?

There will be 10,000 in all — that number covers both bows and ornaments — and 18,000 lights.

And yes: The top of the tree, along with the destination's huge red bow, another tradition, can be spied from far along the 5 Freeway throughout the holiday season.

Young trees have been planted in the place left empty by the Christmas tree in years gone by, another tradition surrounding what is surely one of the most sparkly symbols of the Southern California yuletide season.

Christmas makes an October arrival at the Citadel Outlets.