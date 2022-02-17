A ‘Spooky Swap Meet' Will Haunt Heritage Square

What to Know April 30 and May 1, 2022 at Heritage Square Museum

Dozens of Halloween-inspired vendors, fortune-telling, and daytime trick-or-treating are part of the frightful fun

$15 general admission, $25 VIP

What's the general scene when Half-A-Ween arrives each year, an occasion that lands right at the end of April and beginning of May?

Let's be honest: There are more flowers to admire than flickering pumpkins.

People aren't rocking quirky costumes but are wearing sunhats and dark glasses. And front yards will boast sweet spring decorations, and oversized signs congratulating graduates, rather than faux skeletons and whimsical witches.

Still, it is a time of year that Halloween-loving revelers often pause to atmospherically acknowledge, either by viewing a fright film, sipping some apple cider, or seeing if there's still any candy around, at the back of the pantry, from last fall.

And if you're in Southern California?

You might mark the six-months-to-Halloween holiday by calling upon the Spooky Swap Meet, which will again unfurl, with fun, gentle frights, and lots of flavor, at Heritage Square Museum.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Created by the team behind Midsummer Scream and Season's Screamings, the Spooky Swap Meet features an array of eerie vendors, with furniture, tees, homewares, accessories, snacks, and all sorts of ghoul-y goodies on the tables and booths.

Trick-or-treating is also part of the spring-meets-October scene, giving guests a chance to go door-to-door at the historical destination, gathering goodies at the front stoops of Heritage Square's Victorian abodes.

It popped up in 2021, and it is back in 2022, on April 30 and May 1. Tickets are on sale now, with a general admission priced at $15, and a VIP entry at $25.

"After selling out our event in 2021 and receiving overwhelming positive feedback from guests and vendors, we looked forward to returning in 2022," said Spooky Swap Meet Co-Creator Claire Dunlap.

"Along with being able to bring in fantastic vendors, we've also been able to recruit some uber-talented haunt pros to spook up the house's exteriors for a daytime trick-or-treat experience."

Haunt this site now, and buy your ticket, before this spooky spring fling sells out, as it did in 2021.

Surely your pumpkin-laden togs and fearsome vampire cape aren't too far back in the closet?

Get them out and dust them off for this Half-A-Ween delight, a merrily macabre, under-the-sun way to connect with autumn, months before the season arrives.