An Interactive ‘Friends' Experience Has Its ‘Perks'

What to Know "The FRIENDS Experience: The One Near Long Beach," presented by Original X Productions and Warner Bros.

$30 and up; June 23-Sept. 17, 2023

4661 Silva Street at Lakewood Center in Lakewood

Calling out "pivot!" for almost any zany reason, hanging a small ornate frame around the peephole in your apartment, and relaxing on the couch, hour after hour, at your local coffeehouse?

You may be a devoted "Friends" fan, the sort of lifelong quoter-of-lines, memorizer-of-plots person who knows the hit NBC sitcom through and through.

But finding the offbeat opportunity to take a few sassy snaps inside the iconic apartment shared by Monica and Rachel or try out the comfy recliners in Joey's pad? Aside from suddenly stepping through your TV screen via some magical portal, those moments are unlikely to happen.

But "The FRIENDS Experience Long Beach" will change that up for several summer months, giving people the chance to roam through recreated rooms inspired by some of the show's best-known sets, including The Central Perk.

Tickets are now on sale for the immersive event, which opens on June 23, 2023. Recognize all of the places below?

Swing by the site for more information, to purchase tickets, and to book your trip to a comedy set in New York, made in Burbank, and materializing as a fanciful fan pop-up in Lakewood near Long Beach.

"The FRIENDS Experience Long Beach" runs for most of the summer season, beginning on June 23, in Long Beach.

Weekday tickets start at $30; various ticketing options are available.

A re-creation of the fountain seen in the opening credits is part of the experience.