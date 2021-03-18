An Outdoor, Corgi-Cute Art Happening Will Woof in April

What to Know April 10 and 11;11-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Social distancing will be observed on a private patio (please remember your mask, too)

$45 (covers supplies and a "(s)mall food/beverage item" to enjoy)

Corgi lovers: Have you been spending plenty of time with your short-of-leg, round-of-rump dumpling in recent months?

Chances are good that your pup may have enjoyed some romp-centered outings with you, a few extra snacks, and maybe a surplus of neighborhood strolls.

This means you've shared a plethora of meaningful moments together, the sort of moments that have allowed you to study her snout, her ears, and her sparkling eyes.

If you've been eager to to put your gorgeous canine on canvas, and you've got an especially soft spot for the contingent of canines occupied by Corgis, here's something worth barking about: The super-cute Corgi Paint Parties, helmed by So Cal Corgi Nation, are returning in April.

Are they outdoors? You bet. Will attendance be limited? For sure. Will you have your own socially distanced spot? Yes.

Supplies, including your canvas and paint, are provided, and a "s)mall food/beverage item to sip and snack on during your session."

Do remember your mask for the happening, which will take place on a private patio at Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton (the privacy aspect even extends to the dedicated entrance).

The cost is $45, and, due to the limited capacity, the four sessions are expected to sell out.

And the dates? Woof woof: Keep April 10 and 11 in mind for this sweet way to express your creative talents and your Corgi amour.