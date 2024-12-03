‘Bling on the Holidays' at a joy-packed Angel City Chorale concert

What to Know Angel City Chorale

"Bling on the Holidays" is the 2024 theme of the acclaimed group's holiday show

Dec. 7 and 8

Royce Hall at UCLA

We raise our voices joyfully, zestfully, meaningfully, and purposefully during the final weeks of the year, that hallowed time when we join together to warble and croon some of the old songs we love best, as well as some new holiday favorites, too.

It is a songful season, in short, and a few lauded groups around Southern California stage spectaculars that incorporate all of the things we adore about seasonal music, and the voices that elevate these timeless tunes.

Angel City Chorale has long been at the festive forefront of holiday performance, choosing fun and poignant themes that reflect the times, our wishes, and a spirited sense of fun.

The chorale's 2024 theme, "Bling on the Holidays," will twinkle over two December dates at UCLA's Royce Hall, a fittingly grand venue for a songful spectacular.

"This year's program will showcase Angel City's signature diverse and dynamic selection, ranging from beloved holiday classics to a timeless Renaissance masterpiece, rousing Gospel and R& B tunes, and a stunning medley celebrating Hanukkah," shared the chorale's team ahead of the 2024 shows.

These pieces will be brought to exciting life by 180 vibrant voices weaving together in ways that can be intimately warm one moment and quite kicky the next.

The show "... is a celebration of coming together as a community and rediscovering the joy of the season," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director.

"We're bringing new energy and sparkle to seasonal classics, and whether you're hear for Christmas, Hanukkah, or simply the love of music, you'll leave feeling uplifted and happier than when you walked in."

"We encourage the audience to sing along, join the fun, and become part of the magic. Make Angel City Chorale your holiday tradition."

Strike the right note and head by this site for your ticket. The Saturday show is an evening event while Sunday's concert will take place mid-afternoon.