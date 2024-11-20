Downey

Make ‘space' for this uplifting Apollo Capsule holiday lighting in Downey

The free Columbia Memorial Space Center ceremony will include a festive tuba concert.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Gannet77/Columbia Memorial Space Center

What to Know

  • Apollo Lighting
  • Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey
  • Saturday, Dec. 7
  • 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Free

Given that we live in a vibrant region that is known for its imaginative industries, it shouldn't surprise any holiday lover that we often think outside of the box, and the box that the box came in, when it comes to our seasonal celebrations.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

True, we do love a classic Christmas tree, especially a fir that's blanketed in twinkles and bows, but we also like to decorate other objects, even those items that may, at first glance, seem unrelated to the year-end reveling.

Look to the Apollo Capsule in front of the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. There are no branches on this fascinating Boilerplate 12 test capsule, nor leaves or limbs, and it certainly lacks a woodsy trunk.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But the capsule's distinctive conical shape is, yes, a bit tree-like, if you use your imagination (and surely you can, living our imagination-fueled region).

So it makes sweet sense that the important space-age artifact is festooned with lights each December in an uplifting, music-filled ceremony.

That ceremony, which has become a popular tradition at the Downey destination in recent years, will gain lift-off Dec. 7.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Coachella 46 mins ago

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day to headline 2025 Coachella

Holidays 4 hours ago

You can now hang a Shake Shack burger on your tree

Admission is complimentary and no ticket is required.

And adding to the ebullience of the afternoon-into-evening event? A Tuba Christmas Concert, which, yes, will feature several tubists sharing the sonorous sounds of the season.

The music begins the good-feeling'd fun, with the capsule's lighting to follow.

The science museum has several interesting goings-on gracing its out-of-this-world schedule, with Astronomy Nights, coding and robotics classes, and time just for parents on its calendar.

Orbit this site now for more information on what's just ahead.

This article tagged under:

DowneyHolidaysMuseums
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us