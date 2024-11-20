Make ‘space' for this uplifting Apollo Capsule holiday lighting in Downey

What to Know Apollo Lighting

Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey

Saturday, Dec. 7

4 to 7 p.m.

Free

Given that we live in a vibrant region that is known for its imaginative industries, it shouldn't surprise any holiday lover that we often think outside of the box, and the box that the box came in, when it comes to our seasonal celebrations.

True, we do love a classic Christmas tree, especially a fir that's blanketed in twinkles and bows, but we also like to decorate other objects, even those items that may, at first glance, seem unrelated to the year-end reveling.

Look to the Apollo Capsule in front of the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. There are no branches on this fascinating Boilerplate 12 test capsule, nor leaves or limbs, and it certainly lacks a woodsy trunk.

But the capsule's distinctive conical shape is, yes, a bit tree-like, if you use your imagination (and surely you can, living our imagination-fueled region).

So it makes sweet sense that the important space-age artifact is festooned with lights each December in an uplifting, music-filled ceremony.

That ceremony, which has become a popular tradition at the Downey destination in recent years, will gain lift-off Dec. 7.

Admission is complimentary and no ticket is required.

And adding to the ebullience of the afternoon-into-evening event? A Tuba Christmas Concert, which, yes, will feature several tubists sharing the sonorous sounds of the season.

The music begins the good-feeling'd fun, with the capsule's lighting to follow.

The science museum has several interesting goings-on gracing its out-of-this-world schedule, with Astronomy Nights, coding and robotics classes, and time just for parents on its calendar.

Orbit this site now for more information on what's just ahead.