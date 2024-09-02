September is coming up apples at Salt & Straw

What to Know The new Apple Series at Salt & Straw

Available through Sept. 30

Five apple-centered flavors are on the limited-time menu, including Caramel Apple Sherbet

The artisanal ice cream company's first-ever Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Cone debuts Sept. 6

It's right around the start of September when the orchards of Southern California begin to connect with their "core" audience, the daytrippers who are eager to pick a few pretty pommes to take home.

The ninth month is also flat-out famous for its extreme temperatures, at least during its earliest days, so finding appetizing apple goodies that are on the cooler side is the goodie-centric goal of many overheated fruit fans.

Salt & Straw understands this unusual moment, that autumn is nearly here but intense temperatures have not yet abated. To help us find that fall flavor but in a frosty, stay-chill kind of way, there is the new Apple Series at the local scoop shops.

A quintet of autumn-inspired flavors fills out the limited-time series, including a mash-up of two seasonal titans as well as a treat that zingily incorporates a bit of spicy heat.

Apple Pie vs. Pumpkin Pie is the pairing of two titans, or should we say "pie-tans"; the new flavor pays playful ode to both treats.

The aforementioned heat — it is a "gentle heat" — appears in the also new Green Apple Wasabi Sorbet, while Apple Cider Donuts includes streusel created by Sidecar Doughnuts (this is a debuting flavor as well).

Finnriver's Black Currant Apple Cider, another flavor making its first appearance on the company's September menu, incorporates Autumn Blush, a pink sparkling cider from Finnriver Farm & Cidery in the Pacific Northwest.

And returning for another tempting engagement? Past favorite Caramel Apple Sherbet, which includes apples from Treetop, a farm based in Washington State's apple country.

If you can't make it to your nearest scoop shop this September — and they're located across the region, from Venice to Pasadena — the flavors are available for online ordering.

Adding to the fall-tastic vibe of the Apple Series?

A special seasonal guest star, beginning Sept. 6: Salt & Straw is unveiling its first Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Cone, created in partnership with Diaspora Co., the spice company.

Cardamom and allspice are two fetching notes in the cone, which will be released just two weeks ahead of National Waffle Cone Day, which is Sept. 22.