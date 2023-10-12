ArtNight Pasadena will flower, for free, around the Rose City

What to Know ArtNight Pasadena

Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Several local museums and galleries will waive admission; look for performances, food trucks, and more around Old Pasadena and beyond

Colorado Boulevard, and the many streets, lanes, and byways connecting with that fabled Pasadena stretch, may be associated with a certain New Year's Day parade, but fans know it for its cultural bounty, too.

That's because many museums, historical sites, galleries, theaters, and performance schools are located near the thoroughfare, the sorts of places that offer exhibits, shows, plays, and concerts in every season.

But come on special fall Friday, and again in the spring, several of those destinations waive admission and keep later hours, all to give locals the chance to dip into a bouquet of mind-broadening delights.

It's ArtNight Pasadena we're trumpeting about, that twice-a-year celebration that invites Southern Californians to saunter along and savor art/music/more at their own pace.

Friday, Oct. 13 is the lucky date for the next outing, which will flower over four lively hours, beginning at 6 in the evening.

Where to go, though? Start anywhere you wish and stay for as long as you like.

ArtNight Pasadena

The Parson's Nose Theater is presenting "War of the Worlds" and "Treasure Island," Red Hen Press will give visitors a look at the realm of book publishing, Boston Court Pasadena has the live electronic music from CINIMA, and "Hungry Ghosts" of China and Japan will star, story-wise, at USC Pacific Asia Museum.

No reservations or tickets are required, and if you'd like to eye more specifics, as well as where you can find food trucks along the way, saunter by this site now.

The Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission is behind this venerable favorite, as well as several other culture-supporting organizations; find out more here.