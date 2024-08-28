Swing by The Autry on Thursday evenings for music, art, and talks

What to Know "Autry After Hours" at The Autry Museum of the American West

Select Thursday evenings through 2024, 6 to 8 p.m.

Admission prices vary; talks, poetry, workshops, art shows, live music, and more are on the roster; check out what's happening before securing your ticket

Clip-clopping into the weekend, with dash and style, is something plenty of Southern Californians do, even if they're not actually rocking a cowboy hat, spurs, and oodles of fabulous fringe.

That weekly clip-clop often begins on Thursday evenings for many revelers, the people looking to incorporate a bit of weekend-style spirit into the day just ahead of Friday.

The Autry Museum of the American West has long helped locals find a bit of that easygoing joy on a Thursday night; the destination's "Sizzling Summer Nights" series has become a time-honored way to tap a toe before the weekend officially begins.

Now more "Autry After Hours" energy is coming up for the fall, thanks to a fresh launch of Thursday-night events.

These happenings include talks, exhibits, live music, and more.

And tickets? They're on sale now.

Just ahead? "Gridding the West" is coming up Sept. 12 — it's an in-depth look at "why Thomas Jefferson transformed the American West into a mathematical landscape of straight lines and right angles" with historian and mathematician Amir Alexander.

"Waging Words: Poetry by Indigenous Women" is the vibrant Sept. 26 happening, while a workshop devoted to Lino Block Printing will take place Oct. 3.

The "Autry After Hours" series isn't happening every Thursday evening for the remainder of 2024, but you can count on several sparkly, soundful, and art-forward gatherings to bubble up at the Griffith Park-based institution before the year concludes.

The full line-up, and tickets, can be found on this page.