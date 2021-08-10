Baby Meerkats Are Tugging Heartstrings at the LA Zoo

By Alysia Gray Painter

What's pup at the meerkat habitat at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens?

Just some roly-poly, wee-whiskered, petite-of-paw action straight from Adorableville is what's pup, er, up.

For a trio of meerkat pups padded into view at the zoo at the beginning of August 2021. That's when the babies departed their cozy underground den, a space they'd stayed snugly ensconced in since the beginning of July, when they were born.

At four weeks old, these feisty young furballs were ready to explore, romp, and take a curious look at the world, as meerkats so famously do. (You're correct if you already knew that meerkats are from the mongoose family, and are highly social beasties.)

Ready for some early snaps of these sweeties? Take a look below. If you'd like to catch a glimpse, possibly-maybe, of the meerkat brood during an in-person visit, the LA Zoo is open daily.

3 photos
1/3
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
The perfect furry photo opp: The three precious newbies all in a row.
2/3
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
A grown-up meerkat and the three lovable latest additions to the sweet scene. The pups' first photos were shared on social media by LA Zoo on Aug. 2, four weeks after the animals' births.
3/3
LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens
A meerkitten sighting? Meerkat babies are often called "pups," though sometimes you'll hear them referred to as "cubs" or "kittens."

