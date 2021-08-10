Baby Meerkats Are Tugging Heartstrings at the LA Zoo

What's pup at the meerkat habitat at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens?

Just some roly-poly, wee-whiskered, petite-of-paw action straight from Adorableville is what's pup, er, up.

For a trio of meerkat pups padded into view at the zoo at the beginning of August 2021. That's when the babies departed their cozy underground den, a space they'd stayed snugly ensconced in since the beginning of July, when they were born.

At four weeks old, these feisty young furballs were ready to explore, romp, and take a curious look at the world, as meerkats so famously do. (You're correct if you already knew that meerkats are from the mongoose family, and are highly social beasties.)

Ready for some early snaps of these sweeties? Take a look below. If you'd like to catch a glimpse, possibly-maybe, of the meerkat brood during an in-person visit, the LA Zoo is open daily.