Bandfest Has the Rosiest Tunes Around

Hearing a rosy tune?

It might put a spring in your step, a smile on your face, and a song in your heart, all at the very same time.

But determining what ditties are the rosiest is something of a subjective, debate-encouraging pursuit, because we're all going to have our opinions.

And yet?

There's no quibbling over the fact that one of the rosiest of all music events will be unfurling, like a series of brilliant color guard flags, at Pasadena City College's Robinson Stadium in the days ahead of the Tournament of Roses.

For that's when Bandfest presented by REMO grandly marches onto the campus, bringing with it all of the joyful, complex, and brassy tunes as played by the bands that will participate in the 131st Rose Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

And just ahead of the parade, those bands will gather to show off their sound-big, formation-fabulous, reverberate-the-sternum stuff.

Day one will happen on Sunday, Dec. 29, while day two rounds it all out on Monday, Dec. 30.

A ticket is for a single Bandfest event, keep in mind, so if you want to attend on all three sessions, you'll want to secure three tickets (Bandfest I is on Sunday, while Bandfest II and Bandfest III happen on Monday).

A ticket is $15 through Sharp Seating Company, in advance, though you can buy a ticket there if they're still available.

The bands on the schedule? Look for Alhambra USD Marching Band, Banda El Salvador: Grande Como Su Gente, Japan Honor Green Band from Kyoto, and a host of other acclaimed outfits from around the globe.

As for who loves Bandfest? Musicians do, of course, and Tournament fans, and anyone who appreciates the chances to bask in a band's beautiful music as they stay (mostly) in one place. So that makes all of us, pretty much.