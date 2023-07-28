What to Know The Barbie Truck Tour is coming to SoCal for three stops in July and August

Barbie fans can purchase exclusive apparel, home goods and accessories

Pieces range in price from $12 to $75

Looks like Barbie's upgraded since moving into her very first Dreamhouse (which was made of cardboard) back in 1962.

The all-new Barbie Dreamhouse living pop-up truck is coming to SoCal beginning Saturday. The 2023 Barbie Truck Tour is back with a whole new look, kicking off with three stops in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Irvine: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Irvine Spectrum Center (parked outside at the Giant Wheel Court)

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Newport Beach: Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fashion Island (parked outside in the Neiman Marcus Courtyard)

Burbank: Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Burbank Town Center (parked inside the mall near Macy's)

You can purchase exclusive Barbie apparel, home goods and accessories, so you can convert the Mojo Dojo Casa House you're currently living in into the Dreamhouse you deserve.

T-shirts, hoodies and jackets featuring Barbie's signature color of pink will be available for purchase. Home decor items include a pink and purple floral blanket, a glass tumbler, branded coasters and more. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.

Barbies and Kens can also plan for a photo op by posing in front of the colorful Barbie truck complete with "BARBIER" vanity plates.

The 2023 Barbie Truck Tour comes on the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse in 1962.

Click here to see upcoming tour dates and stops, including another West Coast stop in San Diego on Aug. 12.