Saucy scene: “BBQ All-Stars” head for a Smorgasburg LA meat-up

Ribs to chops, the outdoor food market will have filling fare. Also? Ice Cream Alley is still happening, delish.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "BBQ All-Stars" at Smorgasburg LA
  • Free at ROW DTLA
  • Sunday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The titans of summertime sometimes intersect, if we are lucky.

Tomato season and corn season have a way of meeting up for a delicious dance in August; likewise, the time for outdoor graduation ceremonies often takes place during June Gloom, a gloomy stretch that has a way of keeping alfresco events a tad cooler.

Another such meat, er, meet-up is just ahead, and the luck of timing will especially benefit barbecue lovers who happen to possess serious sweet teeth.

Smorgasburg LA's annual BBQ All-Stars bash turns up the grills Aug. 25, all to give rib mavens and brisket buffs the chance to chow down on some delectable and hearty meals.

But that's not the only thing happening at the ROW DTLA market, which asks no entry admission: Ice Cream Alley is still happening, though it is rolling into its penultimate engagement.

The ice cream extravaganza began on National Ice Cream Day in July and it has been popping up every sundae — we mean Sunday — at the airy gathering.

As for what BBQ pros are set to show?

Smorgasburg LA shared the appetite-stoking line-up, which includes Horn Barbecue, LocoL, and Smoke Queen BBQ, as well as a bevy of other excellent barbecue specialists.

You can read about what the various tongs-and-coals experts bring to the grills at the Smorgasburg LA social sites.

Don't dally if you want to barbecue-it-up on the final Sunday of August; Aug. 25 is the one and only date for the all-stars this season.

Ice Cream Alley has two dates still to go in 2024 — Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 — and the array of desserts is impressive, with traditional scoops, shaved ice, and bubbly, waffly cones giving guests plenty to taste (and take pictures of, of course).

