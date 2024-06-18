Bask in Discover LA's new guide to our ‘sun'-derful Beach Cities

What to Know Discover LA's 2024 Beach City Guide

Free on the Discover LA site

Peruse things to do, attractions, eats, and more around Venice Beach, Manhattan Beach, Malibu, and other gems

True facts: The waves keep on comin' (both the ocean type and in our daily lives). Salty air can improve a person's general outlook, at least for a time.

And summer will summer, as it does each year.

Summer is, in fact, about to summer, and if you feel the draw to keep on summerin' in honor of the brightest and balmiest stretch on the calendar, you'll want to pause and peruse Discover LA's brand-new guide to our beautiful Beach Cities.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hint? They're all on the Pacific Ocean.

Beyond that commonly shared, super-scenic border, they're all so very different and delightful.

Venice Beach has its own flavor, as does Malibu, and comparing Manhattan Beach to Santa Monica is something we won't do, as both are so splendid in their own distinctive ways.

But we will glow on about the guide, which points people in the direction of sublime surfside spots — Dan Blocker Beach in Malibu gets the love, as does Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades — and terrific things to do/eat/savor when you're a few blocks in from the water.

Great White in Venice, that pretty, well-patio'd eatery near the iconic Venice sign, is one recommendation, while the timeless Uncle Bill's Pancake House in Manhattan Beach is another star of the guide.

Bike paths, quirky shops, music clubs, and other salty-air'd stars are among the guide's worthy picks.

Summer, without quibble, is the Official Season of Sandy Soles, which means plenty of Southern Californians will be making for our beautiful Beach Cities.

But once the sand is brushed off of your feet, what next? Will it be a bike ride, a fancy cocktail, a huge omelet, or time spent strolling a street full of snazzy shops?

Discover LA, we're taking our sunhat off to you, and raising our tube of sunblock high in heartfelt salute: You've started summer off right with this peachy and beachy guide to our region's westerly and wonderful cities.