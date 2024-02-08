Beads, beignets, and costumed pups: The Original Farmers Market celebrates Mardi Gras

What to Know Mardi Gras at the Original Farmers Market

Free; Feb. 9 through 11, 2024; live music, a beignet tent, and other convivial features are part of the weekend

The Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest rolls on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Life has suddenly gotten a lot sparklier around Southern California following the dramatic storms of early February, and by "life" we do mean that sunbeams seem especially bright, the air boasts a hint of spring, and afternoons are positively illuminated.

But we can always up the sparkle factor, and there is no faster route to doing than wearing several strands of purple, gold, and green beads, the tiny orbs that reflect sunlight so well.

Where, though, can we wear our Mardi Gras outfits and shimmy, all to make those beads even more brilliant? The Original Farmers Market has long been the answer for those locals who would like to let the good times roll.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And roll, they shall, from Feb. 9 through 11 as the much-loved free event returns to the mid-city landmark.

Live music with oodles of swing is a central and festive focus of the high-spirited weekend, with Alligator Beach, Kenny Sara & The Sounds of New Orleans, the Footlong PoBoy Jazz Band, Rhythm Krewe, Crawdadio, and the Nervis Bros. all bringing those accordion-awesome, brass-big songs to the public market.

Just be sure to check the schedule to make sure when the band you want to see — and by "see" we do mean shake your beads along to — takes the stage.

Hands-on activities are also a Mardi Gras Weekend tradition at the Original Farmers Market. In 2024, you'll be creating jester puppets at a special workshop, which feels as mirthful as Mardi Gras itself.

And the popular Beignet Tent, helmed by The Gumbo Pot, a longtime eatery at the Third & Fairfax destination, will be back on both Saturday and Sunday.

Do we even need to add "popular" before the word "beignet"? Surely every dough devotee has a fondness for these pockets of chewy perfection.

Saturday, by the by, is when cute costumed canines will roll in the Mutti Gras event, so decorate your dog stroller in all sorts of feathers and shiny finery and make for the clocktower'd location.

Again, entry is free, but buying some gumbo, beignets, or a libation, all to keep your dancing energy up? You'll want funds to do so.