Best Friends Animal Society's huge ‘Super Adoption' will romp in Pasadena

What to Know Best Friends Animal Society's Super Adoption Event

Nov. 2 and 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rose Bowl Stadium, Lot H

15 rescue groups and shelters will be in attendance, along with several actors, advocates and special guests

"All adoption fees will be under $150," the society shared

Over 600 critters, including dogs, cats, and a host of furry cuties, will be on the grounds

"Bring Love Home" is a moving call to action, a heart-stirring slogan that is adorably associated with the Best Friends Animal Society's huge Super Adoptions.

Now the chance to do just that, if you're hoping to "Bring Love Home" this holiday season, is coming up over the first weekend of November.

That's when hundreds of cuties, from pups to felines to other sweet critters, will trot into Lot H, near the Rose Bowl, for a mega adoption event.

Around fifteen rescue groups and shelters are set to attend the weekend-big happening, including Hollywood Huskies, Stray Cats Alliance, and the City of Los Angeles Department of Animal Services.

The festival-style adoption will also include a host of booths and activities — Ask-a-Trainer will be there, and Ask-a-Vet, too — as well as a food trucks and a photo booth created for a "first family photo" before you head home with your new honeybun.

Adoption fees will be $150 or less.

The hours on both Nov. 2 and 3? Everything gets arfing around 10 a.m., with a wrap-up at 4 p.m. both days.

Animal advocates and pet-championing celebrities will be in attendance; swing by, snuggle with a sweetie or two, and maybe find a heartwarming way to "Bring Love Home."