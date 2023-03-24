Beyond the Berry: Knott's Boysenberry Festival's Food-Adjacent Fun Times

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

The festival is happening through April 16

Park admission is required; craft demos, boysenberry games, and a new show called "Knott's Preserved" are part of the limited-time experience

When you're in a boysenberry frame of mind, the whole world can seem to take on a shimmery purple sheen.

Basically, you're craving boysenberries, and a lot of them, on your plate, in your cup, and all around you, in some sort of blissful boysenberry haze.

You're dreaming of dining upon a savory dish, the kind of creative cuisine that's frequently drizzled with boysenberry barbecue sauce. And sipping a beverage bursting with boysenberry overtones?

You'd love one, please and thank you.

But sometimes this fruitful frame can lead us to other lovely things, like the sorts of activities that surround a celebration devoted to boysenberry-themed eats and drinks.

Look to Knott's Berry Farm, where the Knott's Boysenberry Festival is happening through April 16.

True, there are dozens of dishes deliciously dominated by the famous foodstuff, a juicy gem that was co-created by the theme park's founder, Walter Knott.

But just beyond the obsessed-over bites and beverages, there are other points of interest that aren't about food but rather boysenberry-inspired entertainment and education.

Knott's Berry Farm

One sweet centerpiece?

The brand-new show "Knott's Preserved," an upbeat presentation that provides a look back at how the Buena Park landmark came to be.

Through "... song, dance and storytelling, Knott's Berry Farm comes alive as the audience takes a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring '20s to commemorate the heritage of the park."

If the show prompts you to go on a deeper journey, you'll want to swing by Town Hall for a closer look at "The History of the Boysenberry."

Craft demos frequently pop up around the Ghost Town area during the springtime celebration, if you'd like to sit a spell and watch talented artisans in the act of cool creation, and taking some time to browse the colorful Craft Fair?

You'll find plenty of purple-pretty items, the sorts of souvenirs that will remind you of the gooey good time you had at the festival.

As for the theme park's popular boysenberry games?

Those are on the schedule, too, including, oh yes, pie-eating contests.

Of course, you may simply pop by the fest so you can savor the sweet treats at the heart of the Knott's Boysenberry Festival, as many people do.

But if you have some time between tastes, the purple pursuits are plentiful around the theme park's Ghost Town area, and beyond, through April 16.