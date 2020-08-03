Bite Into a Sweet Deal on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

What to Know Tuesday, Aug. 4

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has a special cookie sandwich for the day, one involving Nutella and Dutch Crunch bread

$5

National food holidays have something of a notable knack for aligning with the day we're prone to dreaming about the food in question.

Think of the heartier foodstuffs and their wintertime holidays, and the fruit-focused goodies and how they show up in the summer.

But National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, like the confection it represents, is a sparky standout among sweet celebrations. For while you may imagine such a day would happen when it is blustery and brisk out, this dessert-y date is actually an early August fixture.

Aug. 4, to be exact. And to be truthful? We're okay with it, for chocolate chip cookies make for sublime snacking, whatever the thermometer reads.

How will you mark the day? Will you bake a dozen or pick up a bag of cookies to go?

Ike's Love & Sandwiches is spotlighting the chip-gooiest day by offering a pop-up, not-on-the-menu, one-day-only "I did it all for the cookie" Cookie Sandwich for five bucks.

Fun twist? It really looks like a sandwich from the savory side of the menu, at least at first glance.

But this temptation includes Nutella, a salted caramel chocolate chip cookie, "secret" butter sauce, and Dutch Crunch bread.

It's still toasty out, but few of us would decline such a dessert, or any dessert inspired by chocolate chip cookies.

So how will you mark the sweltering but sweet day?

The choices are plentiful: Swing by Ike's on Aug. 4 and buy that offbeat cookie sandwich or bake your own (if you don't mind running the oven) or break out a cold cookie sandwich from the icebox.

However you celebrate, take time to ponder why this warm-of-tummy national holiday melts our hearts just as we're melting a little on the outside.

Mad? We're not even.