Blue Whales to Spectacularly Swim Across a 7-Story Movie Screen

What to Know "Blue Whales 3D" swims into the California Science Center's IMAX theater in late May, as well as other IMAX locations around the country

May 25 through Sept. 4, 2023; multiple daily showings

The 45-minute documentary follows a pair of whale-aiding science expeditions as they venture to the Seychelle Islands and Gulf of California

The splashy spring migration, the one that happens near the shores of the Golden State, provides nature-obsessed humans with a whale of a time. Many people gleefully head out to bluffs, and boats with their hopes high, all to catch a blowhole sighting.

But sometimes, when conditions are right, some of the world's largest animals can be spied much further inland, several miles from the shore.

Of course, you'll need to make for Exposition Park, and the IMAX theater at the California Science Center, to behold these sizable behemoths, and you'll need to make a date this summer to do so.

For "Blue Whales 3D," a new immersive documentary, will take a deep dive into the world of the incredible ocean giants, giving fans a 45-minute trip out on the waves (and under the waves, too).

The film, which will screen at other IMAX theaters around the nation, including the massive 7-story screen at the California Science Center, follows intrepid scientists as they study and support the big blues.

You'll call upon the area near the Seychelles Islands and the Gulf of California to learn more about these lovely and lengthy creatures, their fascinating families, the complex dynamics that govern their relationships, and the "surprising role" that the blue whale plays in "the health of our oceans."

Screening multiple times each day beginning on May 25, "Blue Whales 3D" is narrated by actor Andy Serkis.

The thrill of catching a glimpse of the migrating whales off the coast of California is one that stays with you for life, but taking an immersive cinematic journey is also a lasting gift, one that will give blue buffs oodles of information about "the largest animal to have ever lived."