Ovation Hollywood has free holiday tunes and character meet-and-greets

Hollywood and holiday movies are as interwoven as a colorful paper chain, the sort of decoration that encircles so many Christmas trees.

But a cinematic holiday escapade in Hollywood can occur off-screen, too, if we know where to go and when.

Living out some memorable seasonal scenes in the heart of Tinseltown can happen by calling upon the city's restaurants, grand old hotels, cinemas, and the celebratory local spots that offer complimentary entertainment.

Ovation Hollywood is all about the free and festive music when Christmas is around the corner, with a cappella pop, classic caroling, and other sweet sights 'n sounds gracing the outdoor stage.

There are character meet-and-greets festooning the shopping center, with the Sugar Plum Fairy, a Nutcracker ballerina, and the Little Drummer Boy stopping by, too, on select dates.

And the Candy Cane Stiltwalkers? They're back in 2024, all to sweetly serve as "the tallest candy canes in Hollywood!"

The pay-nothing fun is taking place on select December days, with plenty happening over the weekend just ahead of Christmas, and on Dec. 23 and 24, too.