Santa Diver will take the playful plunge at Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know Aquarium Holidays

Dec. 14 and 21

Festivities, like seeing Santa Diver and enjoying a Hanukkah storytime, are included with aquarium admission

Our seasons really do sparkle with all sorts of wonderful water-based sights.

There are ice rinks to glide upon, and retro bubble lights on the Christmas tree, and elegant water bowls that hold small votive candles at the center of a dining table.

But weaving the Big Water, as in the ocean, through the heart of our December festivities? That seems a bit harder to do, given that this vast body is rather large, damp, and deep.

There are many meaningful ways to find Pacific-inspired pleasures, pleasures that boast a sweet and seasonal flair, however: Look to the Aquarium of the Pacific, which is wrapping its fins around the "holiday SEAson" in all sorts of splashy and celebratory ways in the coming days.

Santa Diver is back for the Aquarium Holidays fun at select times on both Dec. 14 and 21, all to treat the bevy of beautiful fishes inside the aquarium's capacious Honda Blue Cavern to some tasty snacks.

The festively attired diver arrives with yummy, fish-pleasing goodies for the massive tank's denizens while also waving at, and interacting with, the humans standing on the other side of the cavern's massive viewing window.

Surfer Santa will also show for photos on Dec. 14 and 21, while a Hanukkah storytelling session is on the schedule for Dec. 21. A Kwanzaa display, decorations, and more holiday joy will festoon the destination, too.

Find out all you need to know before plunging into the damper side of December at the Aquarium of the Pacific.